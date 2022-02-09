Frontier sues Wyoming telecom firm over robocalls

Frontier Communications has filed a lawsuit against a Wyoming company, accusing it of harassing its Connecticut customers with robocalls.

The Norwalk-headquartered Frontier’s litigation charges Mobi Telecom LLC with ignoring telecom industry standards regarding robocalls. The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court, said the robocalls are damaging Frontier’s landline telephone service because customers have become frustrated and annoyed by the robocalls.

“We still have a substantial number of landline customers,” said Mark Nielsen, Frontier’s chief legal officer, in a press statement. “We want it to be a positive experience.”

Frontier is seeking a court order to force Mobi to stop robocalling its customers, along with unspecified financial compensation. Connecticut law prohibits unsolicited sales calls to state residents on the “Do Not Call” registry unless they receive written permission allowing these calls – the lawsuit accused Mobi for channeling robocalls from entities in other parts of the country and overseas.