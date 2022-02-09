Fairfield University in media partnership with Connecticut Public

Fairfield University has entered into an educational partnership with Connecticut Public, the parent organization of Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR).

Under the terms of the partnership, Connecticut Public will provide internship opportunities for Fairfield University. The internships will be financed by the school’s new Arts & Sciences Guarantee, a fellowship which provides up to $2,500 in support to each student who secures an approved unpaid internship with Connecticut Public.

The new partnership also includes a content distribution agreement for WVOF-FM 88.5, which will broadcast weekly top of the hour newscasts from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., in addition to the NPR “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered” news programs and Connecticut Public’s daily and weekday talk shows, including “Where We Live” and “The Colin McEnroe Show.” Fairfield University will also provide occasional use of the WVOF studio to Connecticut Public for special radio broadcasts.

Connecticut Public will also have an on-campus presence in Fairfield University’s new Media Center, providing organized and ad hoc opportunities to connect with working media professionals through special events and job shadowing.

“As we move forward on the path to national prominence, innovating our academic programs while introducing scores of new programs and learning modalities, we continue to leverage our investment in the digital media space and develop more industry partnerships with organizations such as Connecticut Public to reach broader audiences and elevate our student experience with hands-on career opportunities,” said Fairfield University President Mark R. Nemec.