SoNo Collection promotion invites remote employees to work from the mall

Phil Hall
The SoNo Collection is seeking to bring remote workers out of their home offices with Virtual Office Day, a promotional event that invites the remote workforce to bring their jobs to the Norwalk shopping mall.

Virtual Office Day – which runs Feb. 15-17 – enables workers to take advantage of the mall’s
Free WiFi and computer plug-ins; workspace options include communal tables and semi-private work cubicles that are available on a first-come/first-serve basis. Participants in Virtual Office Day receive a complimentary coffee card to Café Oui, lunch discounts at the mall’s eateries and a Happy Hour at Pinstripes with complimentary appetizers and discounted drink prices.

Registration is now available online at bit.ly/SONOWORKS.

Phil Hall
