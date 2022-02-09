SoNo Collection promotion invites remote employees to work from the mall

The SoNo Collection is seeking to bring remote workers out of their home offices with Virtual Office Day, a promotional event that invites the remote workforce to bring their jobs to the Norwalk shopping mall.

Virtual Office Day – which runs Feb. 15-17 – enables workers to take advantage of the mall’s

Free WiFi and computer plug-ins; workspace options include communal tables and semi-private work cubicles that are available on a first-come/first-serve basis. Participants in Virtual Office Day receive a complimentary coffee card to Café Oui, lunch discounts at the mall’s eateries and a Happy Hour at Pinstripes with complimentary appetizers and discounted drink prices.

Registration is now available online at bit.ly/SONOWORKS.