Waterstone on High Ridge, a new senior housing community, opens in Stamford

Waterstone on High Ridge, a new community for seniors featuring independent living, assisted living and memory care residential units, has opened in Stamford at the former General Electric campus.

Created by Epoch Senior Living and National Development, the facility is already at 60% capacity and the first residents have begun moving in.

One of the first arrivals is retired oil industry executive E.J. Morgan, who was attracted to the facility because it offers different levels of care. He and his wife moved from their home in New Canaan — Morgan is in an independent living apartment while his wife is in the memory unit.

“I think this is a great business model,” Morgan said. “Because it allows somebody coming here for independent living to live just like they’re in a regular apartment in Stamford. But if you need some assistance you can engage in assisted living, and if you have a memory issue there’s a unit for that. You can get accommodation across a broad spectrum.

“My wife is a dementia patient,” Morgan added. “She used to be in another memory care facility here in Fairfield County, but this facility enabled us to see each other every day It’s a wonderful set-up for that particular situation.”

Pricing varies among Waterstone’s residential categories: all-inclusive monthly fees for independent living start at $8,950 for a one bedroom while assisted living apartments start at $10,500 for a one-bedroom unit and all-inclusive monthly rates for memory care suites start at $8,750.

Waterstone eschews the buy-in fee many senior living facilities implement while providing a range of housing options from one- to two-bedroom units with an included den and full kitchen.

All residents have access to a gym with a personal trainer, an indoor pool (which was still being completed when the development opened) and a daily selection of freshly prepared meals. Community-based social activities include an art studio with easels and painting supplies and a “Country Kitchen” where guest chefs will demonstrate how to cook new dishes.

The location on High Ridge Road provides the site with easy access to downtown Stamford and both I-95 and the Merritt Parkway, alongside convenient underground parking provided for independent living residents. The assisted living section is equipped with a dedicated entrance while providing shared access to the same facilities.

The lobby features welcoming and stylish double-sided fireplaces and a concierge desk, which is also host to a set of liquor lockers where residents who want a drink with their meal will be able to access their own collection, country-club style.

“We are so excited to announce the opening of Waterstone on High Ridge and to welcome our first residents,” said Joanna Cormac Burt, chief operating officer of Epoch Senior Living, in a press statement. “Waterstone on High Ridge offers the perfect location for many senior residents in Fairfield County looking for a luxurious setting with supportive services and a multitude of social opportunities. In addition, we offer assisted living so residents who need additional care can avail themselves of this option.’’

While Waterstone is drawing many residents with its high-end accommodations, it is also serving a growing market. Connecticut’s Legislative Commission on Aging found in a recent study that more than one third of the state’s population is already over 50, and by 2025 over 20% of residents in most towns will be over the age of 65. That includes the affluent sections of Fairfield County, which may soon see spikes in demand for upscale eldercare.