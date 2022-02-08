How all businesses can better prepare for tax season

In this edition, Shakeel Hussain, a business advisory solutions partner at Citrin Cooperman, talks with Peter Katz of the Business Journals about some of the important issues affecting all businesses, but especially those in the fields he serves. These include, among others: real estate; architecture; design; engineering; and law. In addition, Hussain suggests how all businesses can better prepare for tax season.

Learn more about Shakeel Hussain HERE.

Contact Shakeel at shussain@citrincooperman.com