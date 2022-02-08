New chamber of commerce focuses on Connecticut’s cannabis industry

A new trade organization focused on growing Connecticut’s cannabis industry has begun operations.

The Hartford-headquartered Connecticut Cannabis Chamber of Commerce defines its mission as being “the voice of diverse stakeholders across the entire cannabis industry landscape, working to make Connecticut’s medical and adult-use markets safe, fair and equitable.” The new chamber added it would provide information and resources for both business operators and government officials while serving as “a forum for productive collaboration and industry advocacy.”

The chamber’s leadership team includes Deborah A. Caviness, president of the Greater Bridgeport Opportunities Industrialization Center and co-founder of the Southern Connecticut Black Chamber of Commerce; attorney Daniel Glissman of the Hartford law firm MacDermid Reynolds & Glissman; and Adam Wood, principal of the public affairs firm City & State LLC.

“With the emergence of this new industry in our state, businesses across the state have more questions than answers,” said Glissman. “We hope to serve as a resource to help explain the process and provide insight into how best to navigate it.”

“Legalization brings enormous opportunities for our state residents and, in particular, those communities most negatively impacted by the war on drugs,” added Caviness. “The chamber will help connect these communities to opportunities through training, education and by helping to bring together those already successful in the industry with those looking to enter it.”