Abilis partners with Darien Library on new café

Phil Hall
The nonprofit Abilis has teamed with the Darien Library on a new food service project designed to employ adults with disabilities.

The Café at Darien Library will have its grand opening on Feb. 9 after several weeks of a soft launch. The new café is staffed by Abilis program participants who are adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and who have gone through Abilis’ competitive employment job training program.

The Café at Darien Library is located on the first level of the library at 1441 Post Road in Darien and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for grab-and-go food and drink items, online ordering, or in-person ordering and dining. Online ordering is available through darienlibrarycafe.org and the café’s coffee and food items are supplied by local purveyors including Shearwater Organic Coffee Roasters, Michael Joseph’s Fine Foods, Palmer’s Market and Upper Crust Bagel & Café.

“The Café at Darien Library is our second partnership with a public library and one of many food service operations staffed by Abilis program participants,” said Amy Montimurro, CEO and president of Abilis. “Our first café partnership with Greenwich Library, which opened in December 2020, has been a great success, both for the library and our Abilis employees working in The Café. When Darien Library approached us to implement the same business model at their library, we knew we could do a great job and provide additional inclusive competitive employment opportunities for the population we serve.”

