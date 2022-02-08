Habit for Humanity CFC to host virtual seminar for potential homebuyers

Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County is offering a free virtual seminar on Feb. 9 for prospective homebuyers.

The seminar will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is designed for low-income working families seeking financial stability and security through homeownership. The event will feature information about how to qualify for Habitat CFC’s program, the homebuying process, sweat equity requirements, preparing for home and other issued related to buying and owning property.

Registration for the seminar can be arranged by calling the Habitat CFC office at (203) 333-2642 ext. 101. Income guidelines apply for seminar participation.