Habit for Humanity CFC to host virtual seminar for potential homebuyers

Phil Hall
Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County is offering a free virtual seminar on Feb. 9 for prospective homebuyers.

The seminar will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is designed for low-income working families seeking financial stability and security through homeownership. The event will feature information about how to qualify for Habitat CFC’s program, the homebuying process, sweat equity requirements, preparing for home and other issued related to buying and owning property.

Registration for the seminar can be arranged by calling the Habitat CFC office at (203) 333-2642 ext. 101. Income guidelines apply for seminar participation.

Phil Hall
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

