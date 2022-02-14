Chick-fil-A seeks approval for Lower Hudson Valley location

Central Park Avenue in Yonkers, long noted as a focal point for shopping and food establishments ranging from fast food to fine dining, soon may become home to a new Chick-fil-A. The company has more than 2,400 of its fast-food restaurant locations in 47 states, including the District of Columbia.

It does not have an outlet in the lower Hudson Valley, but does have a presence in Connecticut, including in Norwalk, Danbury, Newington, Glastonbury, Brook-field and West Hartford.

Yonkers presently is reviewing an application submitted by Chick-fil-A, Inc. to redevelop a 1.18-acre parcel the company is leasing at 2205 Central Park Ave. at the intersection of Roxbury Drive.

The land is developed with a building that formerly housed an HSBC Bank branch. The existing building would be demolished. The former bank building is 6,246 square feet in size and the site has 43 parking spaces and two drive-through lanes. The property has access to both Central Park Avenue and Roxbury Drive.

Chick-fil-A is proposing to construct a new restaurant building, which would have two drive-through lanes. There would be takeout windows in an area protected by a 1,888-square-foot canopy. Ordering would take place at a separate 1,386-square-foot canopy area. The indoor dining room and kitchen would occupy 3,813 square feet in the building. The indoor restaurant and an outdoor patio area would have a total of 54 seats.

Chick-fil-A says that the site is surrounded by other commercial uses to the north, east and south as well as residential uses to the west. It is in the “BR — Restricted Business” zoning district. Fast food restaurants are permitted in the BR district subject to site plan review by the Yonkers Planning Board.

The cost of the project is estimated at $1.5 million, according to Chick-fil-A. It says that 60 to 80 construction jobs would be created and that the project could be built in six months. It said that when opened, the restaurant would employ from 125 to 150 local people. Chick-fil-A said that there would be three shifts during the restaurant’s normal operating hours of 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 15 people would work on each shift. The restaurant would be closed on Sundays. Closing on Sundays is a tradition established by company founder Truett Cathy.

Cathy got into the food business when he opened a diner in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946. Because he worked such long ours, he decided it would make sense to take Sundays off and keep the business closed. One thing he worked on was trying to develop a unique chicken sandwich. It took years but finally, in 1964, Cathy perfected his recipe for serving a breaded boneless chicken breast with pickles on a buttered bun. The company credits that event with being the start of Chick-fil-A. Cathy would go on to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall in 1967. The menu now includes additional items such as salads, side dishes, breakfast sandwiches and shakes.

Chick-fil-A has its headquarters in Atlanta. It said that during the run-up to the Yonkers opening, it would bring in an experienced team to provide support to the local operator and new employees. Approximately 20 trainers, five marketing professionals and additional coordination staff would stay in Yonkers to support the new store for approximately four weeks following the opening.

According to plans submitted to the city, there are existing retaining walls at the rear of the site, along Roxbury Drive, and along the Central Park Avenue frontage. The retaining walls along Roxbury Drive and Central Park Avenue are proposed to be removed and replaced while the wall to the rear of the site is proposed to remain.

The site plan proposes an overall decrease in impervious surfaces at the site of approximately 6.7% from existing conditions, which would somewhat decrease the amount of stormwater runoff. Once stormwater has been treated in accordance with state standards, it will be released into the existing drainage system at Central Park Avenue just as the bank had been doing.

Chick-fil-A says that vehicular circulation patterns through the site would be similar to the way they had been with the bank. A new ADA compliant pedestrian access will be provided between the restaurant and the existing sidewalk along Central Park Avenue. New energy-efficient onsite lighting would be installed.