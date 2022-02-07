Darien’s Great Island back on market at discounted $100M

Great Island, a 63.5-acre private island in Darien, has been relisted at a reduced price of $100 million.

The property was previously listed in 2016 for $175 million, which would have been a record-breaking sum if a buyer had stepped forward. However, no buyer could be found, and was relisted in 2018 for $120 market before being removed from sale in 2019.

Originally created as the summer home of industrialist William Ziegler, the main residence on Great Island is a 9-bedroom, 6.5-bath, 13,000-square-foot manor house built in 1905. Other structures on the island include a 19th-century farmhouse, guest and caretaker houses, a seaside cottage, an 18-stall granite stable, and Grand Prix indoor and outdoor riding arenas. The island also offers more than one mile of coastline directly on the Long Island Sound and a deepwater dock.

Jennifer Leahy, a listing agent with Douglas Elliman, told the Wall Street Journal that the nine-digit listing price was “very realistic.”

“Although I’d love to say there are many buyers that can buy a $100 million property, there aren’t,” Leahy said. “This is for the 1% of the 1%.”