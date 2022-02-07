IBM in partnership to build Quebec as a technology hub

IBM is partnering with the Government of Quebec to strengthen the Canadian province’s standing as a leading technology hub in the development of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and high-performance computing through the launch of the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator.

According to the Armonk-headquartered IBM, the new endeavor will align itself with the Quebec government’s Innovation Zones in Sherbrooke and Microelectronics Innovation Zone in Bromont to promote the use of advanced technology across the province.

“The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator is further proof of our commitment to building open communities of innovation to tackle the big problems of our time through a combination of quantum computing, AI and high-performance computing, all integrated through the hybrid cloud,” said Darío Gil, senior vice president and director of research at IBM. “This new Discovery Accelerator, along with our work in semiconductor packaging, will bring to bear the full scope of IBM’s groundbreaking technology to Quebec’s world-class scientific and industrial communities. We are proud to be working with the Government of Quebec, as well as private sector and academic partners, to take innovation in Quebec to the next level.”