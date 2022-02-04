Westchester County seeks to launch tech accelerator program

A new tech accelerator program is on the radar for Westchester County, to add to its various startup accelerator services like Element 46 and its biosciences accelerator.

The county’s Office of Economic Development has issued a request for proposals for a consultant or team of consultants to take the lead on developing the program. The consultant would work on a project team alongside the director of economic development, the director for entrepreneurship and innovation and senior leadership from the county executive’s team.

The program would be cohort-based and run for 18 months, from April 1, 2022 to Oct. 23, 2022.

It would include a Westchester-based mentor network, Westchester-based seed and angel investors, a program to support alumni of the county’s Element 46 program and a program for founders of funded technology startups in Westchester.

Proposals are due Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.