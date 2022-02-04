New Latino supermarket opens in Yonkers

Yonkers’ newest grocery store, La Hacienda Meat & Grocery Market, held its grand opening Feb. 3.

The store had already opened for business at 1727 Central Park Ave. in late 2021.

It was founded by two brothers, Richard and Efrain Magana, who credit their upbringing in a large Mexican family with eight siblings and their family’s emphasis on traditional food and recipes as the inspiration to open La Hacienda.

Specialities at the store include a variety of Latino and American grocery products, fresh produce and a high-quality meat department.

The store also features a kitchen serving a mix of Latin American regional cuisines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Customers may dine in or take out.

La Hacienda is open every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.