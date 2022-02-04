Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists opens medical office in Wilton

Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) has opened its new medical office and physical therapy facility at the Wilton Wellness Center.

Located at 249 Danbury Road in Wilton, the new office has eight orthopedic physician specialists and 13 associates. The office includes state-of-the-art diagnostic and digital x-ray equipment and a fully equipped physical therapy center designed for comprehensive sports medicine injury and pre- and post-operative rehabilitation.

“ONS has provided highly specialized orthopedic and spine care to the Fairfield County area for 25 years, and now our new Wilton center allows more convenient access for new and existing patients in the northern part of the county,” said ONS CEO Dr. Tim Corvino. “With this new facility, the same clinical expertise and superior patient experience that has made ONS the trusted choice in the Greenwich and Stamford areas is now available to Wilton-area patients.”