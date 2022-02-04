Richard Muskus Jr. named chief lending officer at First County Bank

Stamford-headquartered First County Bank has hired Richard Muskus Jr. as senior vice president, chief lending officer and director of business banking. He succeeds Sara Tucker, who is retiring at the end of March.

A Greenwich resident, Muskus has more than 30 years of community banking experience working throughout Southern Connecticut and the New York metro area. He is currently chief revenue officer at Carver Federal Savings Bank and was previously president and chief lending officer of Patriot Bank.

“I am thrilled to have Richard join First County Bank and lead our Business Banking Division,” said Robert Granata, First County Bank’s chairman and CEO. “With his extensive background in the financial industry, I am confident that he will support the strategic initiatives set forth for this division, while effectively managing our current client portfolio