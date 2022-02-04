Home Banking & Finance Richard Muskus Jr. named chief lending officer at First County Bank

Richard Muskus Jr. named chief lending officer at First County Bank

By
Phil Hall
-

Stamford-headquartered First County Bank has hired Richard Muskus Jr. as senior vice president, chief lending officer and director of business banking. He succeeds Sara Tucker, who is retiring at the end of March.

A Greenwich resident, Muskus has more than 30 years of community banking experience working throughout Southern Connecticut and the New York metro area. He is currently chief revenue officer at Carver Federal Savings Bank and was previously president and chief lending officer of Patriot Bank.

“I am thrilled to have Richard join First County Bank and lead our Business Banking Division,” said Robert Granata, First County Bank’s chairman and CEO. “With his extensive background in the financial industry, I am confident that he will support the strategic initiatives set forth for this division, while effectively managing our current client portfolio

Phil Hall
Phil Hall
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

