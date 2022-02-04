Home Fairfield FEMA expands Hurricane Ida disaster declaration for Fairfield County

FEMA expands Hurricane Ida disaster declaration for Fairfield County

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has amended Connecticut’s existing major disaster declaration related to damage from last September’s Hurricane Ida to include Fairfield County and Litchfield County in the FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, this approval means that municipal governments within those two counties, in addition to state government agencies and certain nonprofit organizations, are eligible to apply for federal reimbursement of 75% of the costs associated with uninsured damage to public infrastructure caused by the storm, as well as costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures.

Previously under this declaration, Fairfield County, New Haven County and New London County received approval for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program.

“The approval for municipal governments within these counties to qualify for federal disaster assistance will be a significant help in their ongoing efforts to repair damage and strengthen their infrastructure against future storms,” Lamont said.

