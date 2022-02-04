Paul Lavoie named Connecticut’s chief manufacturing officer

Gov. Ned Lamont has appointed Paul Lavoie to serve as Connecticut’s chief manufacturing officer, a position focused on coordinating state and private-sector efforts on behalf to promote growth in the state’s manufacturing sector.

Lavoie will succeed Colin Cooper, who became the state’s first chief manufacturing officer when the position was created in 2019. Cooper recently announced plans to retire.

Lavoie currently serves as general manager of Carey Manufacturing in Cromwell, where he has worked since 2017. He is also a member of Connecticut’s Industry 4.0 Working Group and the Governor’s Workforce Council.

Photo courtesy of Paul Lavoie.