Shelton’s Edgewell Personal Care names LaTanya Langley as chief legal officer

Phil Hall
Edgewell Personal Care Co. has named LaTanya Langley as its new chief legal officer, effective Feb. 28.

Prior to joining the Shelton-based Edgewell, Langley was vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at another major Shelton-based company, BIC Corp. Earlier in her career, she held several legal positions at Diageo PLC. She began her legal career in private practice as an associate at Paul Hastings LLP, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Shipman & Goodwin LLP, specializing in corporate law and business finance and restructuring.

Langley has a Bachelor of Arts in political science and Doctor of Laws, honoris causa from Trinity College, where she serves on the board of trustees. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Connecticut School of Law, where she serves as an adjunct professor.

Phil Hall
