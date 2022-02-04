Senior apartments proposed for 345 McLean Ave., Yonkers

Verus Development LLC, based in Pleasantville, is expected to go before the Yonkers Planning Board Feb. 9 to present its plan for building a 12-story, 105-unit senior citizen apartment building at 345 McLean Ave. in the city.

The targeted population would be seniors age 62 and older whose income does not exceed 60% of the Westchester County Area Median Income. The project will have a community room for the residents, which would be home to scheduled activities and events. There would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The Yonkers Zoning Board of Appeals has designated itself as the lead agency for environmental review of the project. A number of issues have been raised about the plan, which requires variances from the Zoning Board. Among these are not having a sufficient side yard in which the plan calls for building up to a property line while the city requires a 16-foot setback. The plan locates parking spaces within five feet of the building, which also would require a variance.

Some of the 53 parking spaces in the plan would be located at ground level under the building and other spaces would be on properties not owned by the developer. The city requires parking spaces to be on the property associated with a building, so variances would be required. In one case, 19 spaces would be on property owned by the New York State Department of Transportation and in another case six spaces would be on property owned by the VFW.

The proposed access driveway entrance is onto McLean Avenue, directly south of the building. A paved plaza and landscaping are proposed along the building’s frontage on McLean Avenue.

The property is 0.95 acres in size, or 41,474 square feet as reported by the architectural firm on the project, Warshauer Mellusi Warshauer Architects. The building would have a gross floor area of 108,842 square feet with 86,609 square feet devoted to the apartments.

A Westchester County trunk sewer line and related easement runs through the site. The proposed plan includes an access driveway over the sewer easement, and is subject to review and approval by Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities.