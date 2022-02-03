IBM acquires Sentaca

IBM has acquired telco, technology and cloud consulting services provider Sentaca.

The Boston-based company, founded in 2008, operates across the U.S. and Canada. It will join IBM Consulting’s Hybrid Cloud Services business, functioning to help clients with technological and strategic issues like cost-of-ownership, monetization and scalable and secure architecture, along with looking toward developing opportunities like 5G, IoT and streaming.

“Sentaca’s deep knowledge and experience of telecom networks, coupled with our expertise in hybrid multi-cloud and automation services and solutions, is a perfect fit to compliment IBMs telco/5G strategy,” said Phil O’Neill, CEO of Sentaca. “We are very excited to join the IBM team and to be in a position to access additional resources and platforms to deliver on even larger and more ambitious enterprise cloud transformation projects within the telco and media industry sector.”

The acquisition another piece in IBM’s initiative to acquire companies to increase its hybrid cloud and AI capabilities. It has acquired more than 20 companies for this reason since CEO Arvind Krishna took his position in 2020.

“Our goal is to help modern networks thrive in an open, hybrid cloud environment that will bring edge and 5G to life for enterprises and consumers,” said John Granger, senior vice president of IBM Consulting. “The proliferation of mobile devices, wireless connectivity, and new media platforms is driving convergence among telco, media, and entertainment, which makes our acquisition of Sentaca all the more valuable for our clients.”

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.