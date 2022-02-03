Stratford industrial parcel sells for $10.6M

Lordship Land LLC, a commercial real estate developer, has paid $10.6 million to acquire 14.2 acres of industrial land at 775 & 975 Lordship Blvd. in Stratford.

Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial LLC, a commercial real estate firm in Southport, procured the buyer on behalf of the seller, was Stratford Land Development Co. Ltd. Partnership.

“The new owner plans to construct warehouse facilities on this property, which is in short supply and high demand in this area,” said Angel. “The property is located less than one mile off the exit ramp to I-95, Exit 30 (Lordship Boulevard) and next to the FedEx Ship Center.”