Xerox acquires Canadian IT firm

Norwalk-headquartered Xerox Holdings Corp. has acquired Powerland, a Canadian IT services provider. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Powerland offers its customers an array of technology solutions and services including cloud, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity and end-user computing solutions based on individual business needs. During 2021, Powerland won several industry accolades including Nvidia Partner of the Year, Dell Marketing Partner of the Year North America, HPE Service Partner of the Year and Tech Data Circle of Excellence.

“Today, the ability to quickly adapt to change and remain competitive requires a strong IT partner,” said Martin Bachant, president, Xerox Canada. “Combining the talented teams of Powerland and Xerox IT Services provides a greater value proposition for customers with support, information security expertise and technology solutions from major IT manufacturers. We manage our customers’ technology so they can manage their business.”

