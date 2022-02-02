Home Fairfield New co-presidents for William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

New co-presidents for William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Phil Hall
William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, the Stamford-based real estate firm serving Connecticut, Westchester and the Berkshires, has promoted Carolyn Fugere and Vincent Socci to the roles of co-presidents.

Fugere, who was previously a brokerage manager for eight sales offices, will serve as co-president and chief sales officer. Socci has been chief operating officer role since 2013 and will continue in that position along with his new role. Both will report to Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and co-owner Paul Breunich.

“Our company is faced with incredible opportunity at the rate we are growing, and I can think of no two individuals better qualified to help lead us into the future,” said Breunich. “Carolyn and Vin are visionary leaders who have earned their stripes, each playing consequential roles in some of our most important milestones over the years. I look forward to the great success they will undoubtedly achieve in their new positions.”

Photo: (From left to right) Vincent Socci, Paul Breunich and Carolyn Fugere.

