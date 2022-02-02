Comptroller Braswell projects $1.48B surplus

Connecticut Comptroller Natalie Braswell is projecting a General Fund surplus of $1.48 billion for Fiscal Year 2022.

In her first financial forecast update since succeeding Kevin Lembo as comptroller, Braswell observed the state’s economy continued to “modestly expand and add jobs,” with the state’s unemployment claims receding to pre-pandemic levels.

But she also noted that the housing market is still burdened with insufficient inventory to meet growing demand, thus creating a slowing in sales and an increase in home prices. Braswell also highlighted consumer retail spending is being impacted by increasing inflation.

“There are some really promising signs in this month’s economic data including a substantial surplus projection,” said Braswell. “While this is undeniably good news, we can’t lose focus on the long-term budgetary reforms that have helped get Connecticut’s fiscal house in order. I encourage policymakers to explore all options to grow the middle class and lower the cost of living in our state, but they must be done in a sustainable manner that doesn’t rely on federal interventions that can’t be counted on in future years.”

Braswell added that “revenue increases in volatile categories and the projected surplus” would bring “another large deposit” to the state’s Budget Reserve Fund, more commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund. Because the fund reached its statutory cap, the estimated $2.33 billion deposit would be used to pay down pension debt and other state bonded indebtedness.