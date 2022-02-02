Stamford’s Altus Power in pact to support U.S.-made solar modules

Altus Power Inc., a Stamford-headquartered clean electrification company, is partnering with Heliene Inc., a provider of North American made solar modules, in a new endeavor to support U.S.-based solar module manufacturing.

Under the terms of a three-year strategic supply agreement, Altus Power will have the option to purchase up to 250 MW of solar modules made by Heliene at its facility in Mountain Iron, Minnesota. Altus Power has committed to invest up to $5 million in Heliene as part of that company’s anticipated initial public capital raise in connection with its proposed reverse take-over transaction with Buzz Capital 2 Ltd. and listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s Venture Exchange.

“Domestic made equipment and materials are becoming an increasingly important component of our procurement efforts and this supply certainty will be significant to our total module requirements,” said Tony Savino, co-founder and chief construction officer of Altus Power.