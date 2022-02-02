Home Energy Stamford’s Altus Power in pact to support U.S.-made solar modules

Stamford’s Altus Power in pact to support U.S.-made solar modules

By
Phil Hall
-

Altus Power Inc., a Stamford-headquartered clean electrification company, is partnering with Heliene Inc., a provider of North American made solar modules, in a new endeavor to support U.S.-based solar module manufacturing.

Under the terms of a three-year strategic supply agreement, Altus Power will have the option to purchase up to 250 MW of solar modules made by Heliene at its facility in Mountain Iron, Minnesota. Altus Power has committed to invest up to $5 million in Heliene as part of that company’s anticipated initial public capital raise in connection with its proposed reverse take-over transaction with Buzz Capital 2 Ltd. and listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s Venture Exchange.

“Domestic made equipment and materials are becoming an increasingly important component of our procurement efforts and this supply certainty will be significant to our total module requirements,” said Tony Savino, co-founder and chief construction officer of Altus Power.

Previous articleAmazon to locate in warehouse being built in Hawthorne
Next articleComptroller Braswell projects $1.48B surplus
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here