BREAKING NEWS: Second international airline to operate between Stewart and Europe

The Icelandic airline PLAY announced this morning that it will soon begin flights between Europe and New York Stewart International Airport at Newburgh. PLAY already is offering low-cost tickets through its website for flights to and from Stewart.

The Norwegian airline Norse recently announced service to and from Stewart.

PLAY’s first flight to Stewart is scheduled for June 9. PLAY recently received clearance from the U.S. Department of Transportation to operate between the European Union and the United States.

“This is a significant development for New York Stewart International Airport and the region and customers it serves,” said Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“The addition of PLAY’s international service is important in realizing our post-pandemic vision for New York Stewart as a leading regional provider of both international and domestic air service and as a generator of strong economic growth,” Cotton said.

PLAY plans to begin operating at Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) in April and service to and from Boston is planned to begin in May. With BWI, Boston and Stewart, PLAY plans to open up new routes to Iceland, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels, Trondheim and Gothenburg in Europe.

The airline plans to have six Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft in operation by the summer. It is offering one-way tickets between Stewart and European cities including Paris, Berlin and London for $109 for flights taking place from early September through late October. Tickets must be booked through the airline’s website no later than Feb. 7.

PLAY said that the cost of operating at Stewart Airport is significantly lower than other airports in New York, making it possible for PLAY to offer what it bills as the lowest fares between New York and Europe. Because of less air traffic at the airport, PLAY’s aircraft will spend less time taxiing on the ground and in holding patterns, saving fuel, operating expenses and emission.

PLAY says that its international flights to and from Stewart will greatly improve services in the area for residents of Hudson Valley.

”After we learned of the economic growth and the attractions in the area surrounding New York Stewart and the benefits the airport has, we did not hesitate and believe that this is a great opportunity,” said Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY. “This decision enables us to offer the lowest prices on flights between New York and Europe as we get a good deal being the first airline operating international flights from the airport.