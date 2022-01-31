Elk Homes building Parkview project at Yonkers/Bronxville border

Elk Homes has created a plan for a new residential project at the Yonkers/Brnxville border where a building known as The Yorkshire fell victim to a fire. The site is at 15 Parkview Ave. in Yonkers and also has an address of 1 Garrett Place in Bronxville.

The Yorkshire was a six-story, 65-unit building that had remained vacant since the March 2019 fire. Elk Homes reported that demolition of the old building has been completed.

Elk Homes is a real estate owner and developer based in Rye with a portfolio including more than 50 single-family homes and apartment rentals, such as Marina Court and Harbor Court in Mamaroneck, Colonial Court in Pelham and Elk Court in Rye.

Elk said that work on the new building is expected to begin the first quarter of this year and should be completed within approximately a year and a half.

The new building will total 80,000 square feet with 60 apartments in all. Twenty will be one-bedroom apartments, 35 will be two-bedroom units and five will have three bedrooms. One apartment in the building will be designated as affordable.

Amenities for the building include 60 enclosed parking spaces including EV chargers, a fitness center, a resident workspace, a rooftop terrace, a pet spa and package delivery lockers. Twenty units have an additional den room, while 17 will have either a terrace or walk-out garden.

“We’re looking forward to adding a modern, high-end property to one of Westchester’s finest communities in Garrett Park and nearby Bronxville, an area we have come to know and appreciate over the years,” said Gary Hirsch, CEO of Elk Homes. “Over the last two years, we have worked with the community and the neighborhood association to ensure that our new building will complement the existing traditional architecture, while creating a best-in-class living experience.”

The site previously was going to be developed by Parkview Equities LLC of Fort Lee, New Jersey. The Business Journal reported in June of last year that the company had told Yonkers that rather than rehabilitate the building, it wanted to demolish it and construct something new on the approximately 2/3-acre site. The modern style of the proposed building, deviating from the Tudor Revival style of the former one, was opposed by the Garrett Park Neighborhood Association and others.

Parkview Equities later submitted a new application, the Business Journal reported, with 60 apartments and 60 parking spaces, with “a similar look to The Yorkshire.” The previous building had 28 parking spaces. The Yonkers Zoning Board of Appeals had granted waivers requested by Parkview Equities and the Planning Board approved the site plan it submitted.