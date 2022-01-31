BJ’s store coming to Greenburgh

A BJ’s Wholesale Club outlet will be coming to Greenburgh, according to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

Feiner says that the town recently was notified that BJ’s would be moving into the space that formerly had been occupied by Kmart at the Crossroads Shopping Center on Route 119. The Kmart closed last year after having been at the shopping center for about three decades.

“I am pleased that Crossroads Shopping Center is bringing this use to the center and am additionally encouraged by several other vacancies that have been filled or will soon be filled in the center,” Feiner said. “New additions include the PGA Tour Superstore, and soon to be new additions Phenix Salon Suites and Duck Donuts. The BJ’s store is anticipated to start construction soon with a targeted opening at the end of this year.”

Feiner pointed out that the opening of BJ’s will bring back to the center a significant source for food products, which has been missing since Waldbaum’s closed in 2012.

“Many residents of Fairview who live near the Crossroads Shopping Center have asked in the past for a store that will sell groceries at this location,” Feiner said, adding that the BJ’s “will help our residents save money on groceries and other items.”

To regularly shop at BJ’s, a club membership is required. Memberships begin at $55 a year with memberships offering additional benefits such as 2% cash back on purchases priced at $110 a year.