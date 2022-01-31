The Whale Tea opens Norwalk store

The Whale Tea, a bubble tea franchise, has opened its newest Fairfield County location at 11 North Main St. in Norwalk.

The Whale Tea is headquartered in Singapore and has more than 300 locations in Asia. Its U.S. operations are primarily in Connecticut. The chain operates locations in Fairfield and Stamford, and also has stores near Yale University in New Haven and the University of Connecticut in Storrs.

The Whale Tea is planning to open new stores in Westport and Milford, as well as its first New York location in White Plains. The Whale Tea’s sole U.S. store outside of the Northeast is in Boise, Idaho.

The Norwalk store held its grand opening celebration on Jan. 24.