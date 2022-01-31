Home Fairfield The Whale Tea opens Norwalk store

The Whale Tea opens Norwalk store

By
Phil Hall
-

The Whale Tea, a bubble tea franchise, has opened its newest Fairfield County location at 11 North Main St. in Norwalk.

The Whale Tea is headquartered in Singapore and has more than 300 locations in Asia. Its U.S. operations are primarily in Connecticut. The chain operates locations in Fairfield and Stamford, and also has stores near Yale University in New Haven and the University of Connecticut in Storrs.

The Whale Tea is planning to open new stores in Westport and Milford, as well as its first New York location in White Plains. The Whale Tea’s sole U.S. store outside of the Northeast is in Boise, Idaho.

The Norwalk store held its grand opening celebration on Jan. 24.

Previous articleSema4 acquires GeneDx in pivot back to core mission
Next articleWhat’s next for Westmed and Summit?
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here