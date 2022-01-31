Jewelry brand Gorjana opens first Connecticut store in Greenwich

Gorjana, the California-headquartered jewelry brand, has opened its first Connecticut store in Greenwich.

The new 1,350-square-foot store at 160 Greenwich Ave. is the first in a series of new retail stores that the company is planning to open across the country this year. In a statement on its website, the company said, “Greenwich felt like a natural progression after the success of our three locations in [New York City]. We love this quaint community, and couldn’t resist the charming, historical Greenwich Avenue. This store features our signature design details and a white-washed, welcoming facade that lends itself perfectly to our coastal style interior.”

Co-founder and CEO Jason Griffin Reidel said that brick-and-mortar retail was “fundamental to our brand’s growth strategy and we continue to see phenomenal growth within the retail sector.”