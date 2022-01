A leading network and neutral forum for exchanging new ideas, knowledge and opportunities while creating stronger collaborative relationships among architects, engineers, constructors, owners and other industry stakeholders, the Construction Institute in Connecticut has announced its officers and Board of Directors for 2022. EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS: Kara Gruss, co-chair, KarMa Marketing; Petina Killiany, co-chair, Arcadis; Kathy Cowles,…