Omicron fears create new havoc for Connecticut restaurants

The omicron variant of the coronavirus had a disastrous effect on Connecticut’s restaurants, according to new data published by the Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA).

The trade group’s latest survey of the state’s industry found 96% of restaurants experienced a decline in customer demand for indoor on-premises dining in because of the omicron variant. Furthermore, 87% of restaurant operators claimed their business conditions are worse now than three months ago and 80% say their restaurants are less profitable now than it was before the pandemic.

Although the National Restaurant Association analysis reported that federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) aid saved more than 12,000 Connecticut jobs and helped 97% of grant recipients stay in business, the CRA reported nearly 51% of restaurant operators that did not receive RRF grants believed it was unlikely that they could stay in business beyond the pandemic without a grant. Also, 96% of restaurant operators that applied for an RRF grant but did not receive funding said a future grant would enable them to retain or hire back employees.

The CRA added that Connecticut still has 2,066 pending RRF applications that total more than $489 million.

“The survey highlights how impactful RRF replenishment would be,” said CRA President and CEO Scott Dolch. “The National Restaurant Association estimates indicate that full replenishment of the RRF will save an additional 18,000 Connecticut restaurant jobs. The RRF was a critical lifeline to many, but far more remain on the sidelines, desperately looking for support amidst continued economic uncertainty. The decisions Congress could make in the coming weeks will be critical toward the future of the restaurants that are so proud to serve our communities.”