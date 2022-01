The New Canaan retail property 4 Cherry St. has been listed for sale at $3.25 million.

The single-story 3,120-square-foot building, which includes a lower level, is located on a 0.23-acre parcel inclusive of a 14-space parking lot. The property, which is based in the center of town’s shopping district was constructed in 1996 and is currently unoccupied.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the property.