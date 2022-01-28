Home Fairfield Vanessa Avery nominated as next U.S. Attorney for Connecticut

President Joe Biden has nominated Vanessa Avery to become U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Avery is associate attorney general to Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and is also chief of the Division of Enforcement and Public Protection.

Earlier in her career, she was an assistant U.S. attorney in the civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for District of Connecticut, and was also a trial attorney for the Department of Justice Civil Division in Washington, D.C. She earned a law degree at the Georgetown University Law Center after concluding her undergraduate studies at Yale University.

Avery, whose nomination requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate, will replace John Durham, who retired last March.

