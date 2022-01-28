Home Banking & Finance Anderson R. Livingston joins First County Bank board of directors

First County Bank has named Anderson R. Livingston, managing partner of the Greenwich-based private equity firm Armondale Ventures LLC, to its board of directors.

Livingston, a Stamford resident, has served as a corporator at First County Bank since June 2021. Earlier in his career, he was director of risk management at American Express. Livingston holds an MBA from Cornell University Johnson School of Management and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Babson College.

“Anderson brings substantial community knowledge and expertise to our board,” said Robert Granata, chairman and CEO at the Stamford-headquartered First County Bank. “His business and leadership experience, coupled with his community involvement makes him an outstanding addition to our board of directors.”

