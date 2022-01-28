Home Entrepreneurs SoNo Works “Virtual Office Days” by The SoNo Collection

SoNo Works “Virtual Office Days” by The SoNo Collection

By
Linda Kavanagh
-

SoNo Works “Virtual Office Days” by The SoNo Collection

Take a break from your home office and enjoy a Virtual Office Day from the bright and beautiful SoNo Collection.

Tuesday-Thursday, February 15-17, 11AM-6PM

Pre-register. It’s FREE!

Check-in at The SoNo Collection’s Magnificent Room, Level 2 to receive your complimentary Café Oui coffee card, lunch discounts at our Marketplace eateries, and admission to a special Happy Hour from 5-6 PM at Pinstripes that includes complimentary appetizers and discounted drink prices.

Workspace locations are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Workspace options include communal tables, common areas, and semi-private work cubicles.

  • FREE Wi-Fi
  • PLUG-IN WORKSPACE
  • COMPLIMENTARY COFFEE
  • FREE D1 FITNESS WORKOUT – MORNING, AFTERNOON, OR EVENING CLASSES. CONTACT: (203) 941-4818 or sign-up: www.d1training.com/norwalk/try-us-free/
  • HAPPY HOUR

Call (203) 941-4818 for more information

Register today at https://bit.ly/SONOWORKS

Post Views: 0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here