WalletHub: NY and CT lag behind many other states in employment recovery

During December, New York state was way behind many other states in recovering from the employment slump brought on by Covid, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the states using data from December 2021. In doing the rankings, it did not appear to have made allowances for different industries being affected differently and thus affecting employment statistics. An example would be show business, Broadway and the financial industry having greater employment bases in New York than in states such as Mississippi.

WalletHub concluded that based on the December numbers, New York had the fifth–worst unemployment recovery in the U.S., and the fourth-highest unemployment rate in the U.S. New York was ranked 47th on WalletHub’s list of states whose unemployment rates are bounding back the most.

It found that the New York unemployment rate in December 2021 was 6.2%, compared with the No. 1 state, Nebraska, at 1.7% and the bottom-ranked state, Hawaii, at 5.7%.

Connecticut was ranked 45th on WalletHub’s list, with 5.8% unemployment in December 2021.

U.S. government statistics showed that the nationwide unemployment rate declined to 3.9% in December, and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 483,000 to 6.3 million.