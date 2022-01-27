Mercy to launch cannabis certification programs

Mercy College has announced that it will begin offering noncredit certification programs to help students pursue and secure careers in the cannabis industry as recreational use of marijuana becomes legal in New York State and use of marijuana-related products becomes more widespread. Mercy is working with the California-based company Green Flower in providing the programs.

“We are excited to partner with Green Flower, an industry leader in providing cannabis education,” said Brian Amkraut, vice president and general manager of workforce development and community impact at Mercy College. “There are thousands of opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in this new industry but many lack the basic and advanced knowledge of the various scientific and business elements of the field. Mercy is looking forward to being a part of the solution and providing resources for individuals to enter this field.”

The programs are a part of CERTIFi, Mercy’s new career-skills credentialing program. Along with its cannabis education programs, its other initial offerings will be in the field of software coding. CERTIFi falls under Mercy’s Workforce Credentialing and Community Impact division, which was created last fall.

Interested students may pursue either a professional certificate or eight-week certificate. Professional certificates entail a six-month program made up of three eight-week courses, with concentrations including cannabis health care and medicine; agriculture and horticulture; cannabis law and policy, and the business of cannabis. The eight-week programs offer certificates for advanced dispensary associate, advanced cultivation technician or advanced manufacturing agent. Tuition is $2,250 for the six-month program and $800 for any eight-week program.

Green Flower, Mercy’s partner in the venture, was founded in 2014.