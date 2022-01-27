Home Courts Stamford man pleads guilty to $4M PPP loan fraud

Stamford man pleads guilty to $4M PPP loan fraud

By
Phil Hall
-

Stamford resident Moustapha Diakhate has waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to offenses related to his fraudulent receipt of more than $4 million in Covid-19 relief funds guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to the charges brought against him, Diakhate maintained an ownership or management interest in several small business entities including Ansonia Developers LLC, Winsbay Inc., Buyers Association Group LLC, Washington Management LLC, Diakhate Capital, Inc. and Poulson & Gold Inc. Beginning in May 2020, Diakhate provided Citibank and M&T Bank with false and fraudulent information during the PPP loan application process in order to obtain Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for each of his six entities totaling more than $4 million.

However, Diakhate used a portion of the funds to cover personal expenses, including the settlement of a loan for the purchase of a 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo and the subsequent purchase both a Mercedes and BMW. He also purchased a $50,000 certificate of deposit with PPP funds and disbursed funds to various and individuals unrelated to his business entities.

Diakhate was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on May 7, 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years, and one count of making an illegal monetary transaction, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Diakhate is released on a $450,000 bond pending sentencing pending an April 21 sentencing.

Post Views: 0
Previous articleStamford Mayor Simmons gives birth to son
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here