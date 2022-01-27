Stamford Mayor Simmons gives birth to son

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and her husband, former State Senator Art Linares, have announced the birth of their third son.

William Charles Linares was born yesterday at 10:13 a.m. at Stamford Hospital, weighing in at 7-pounds-5-ounces and 21.5 inches. He is the new brother to 3-year-old Teddy Linares and 1-year-old Jack Linares.

Simmons, who defeated former baseball player/manager and broadcaster Bobby Valentine for Stamford’s mayoralty, is now on maternity leave. Jeff Curtis, the president of the city’s Board of Representatives, is serving as acting mayor until Simmons returns to her full-time duties.

(Photo courtesy of Mayor Simmons’ Twitter page.)