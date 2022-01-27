Danbury’s BlueCrest launches financial services program

BlueCrest, the Danbury-headquartered provider of high-volume postal and parcel automation solutions, has rolled out BlueCrest Financial Services, a new program designed to provide flexible financing for individual business needs.

According to the company, BlueCrest Financial Services will customize and bundle solutions that allows clients to finance an entire solution – including equipment, software, accessories, services and maintenance – in a single monthly payment designed to meet the cashflow needs of clients.

Among the services offered, clients can utilize True Leases which pay for only the use of the equipment, Full Payout Leases that transfer the equipment to the client when the lease is completed, and traditional loans that pay for the equipment over time without the large cash outlay upfront.

“Our customers are in the midst of a transformation due to the post-Covid spike in business, offset by numerous challenges in the supply chain, labor market, and overall cost increases,” said Carl Amacker, chief marketing officer at BlueCrest. “By adding a more robust financial offering to our solution suite, we are providing yet another way for our customers to access BlueCrest solutions to help offset many challenges in the market.”

BlueCrest was formerly Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies before becoming a standalone entity in July 2018.