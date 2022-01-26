Sweetgreen makes Westchester debut

Sweetgreen, the popular fast-casual salad chain, has opened its newest location in Eastchester’s Vernon Hills Shopping Center at 696 White Plains Road.

The restaurant is Sweetgreen’s first Westchester location. It has one location in Greenwich, and many more in New York City.

The chain is also planning another location in Chappaqua at Chappaqua Crossing, although the opening date has not yet been announced.

The Vernon Hills location has indoor and outdoor seating capacity for 27 and 30 diners, respectively.