New York Boulders rename field to Clover Stadium

The New York Boulders have announced a new moniker for their stadium in Pomona.

Now known as Clover Stadium, the new name comes from a partnership with Fiserv in which the company gained multiyear naming rights. Fiserv owns the Clover point-of-sale and business management platform, and says the new name highlights the connection of many local businesses to it.

According to Fiserv, more than 1,500 small businesses in northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley utilize Clover, and it is also used in 300 professional sports venues across the country. Fiserv, an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company, is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

“Since our inception in 2011, the Boulders’ mission has been to present the most memorable experience in all of minor league baseball for our fans, sponsors and stakeholders in one of America’s best ballparks,” said Boulders President Shawn Reilly. “Our partnership with Fiserv is the perfect combination of two brands that are leaders in their space. We saw first-hand last season how Clover improved the fan experience in our stadium, and now we are proud to have the Clover name on our ballpark.

Formerly, the 6,400-seat stadium was known as Palisades Credit Union Park. The team has been known as the New York Boulders since 2020, when they left the Rockland Boulders name behind and joined the Frontier League, the largest independent professional baseball league in North America and a partner league of Major League Baseball. The Rockland Boulders had been founded in 2011.

The team will begin its Frontier League home schedule at Clover Stadium on May 12, and is set to host the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference later that month.