Home Crime Shelton doctor pleads guilty to controlled substance offense

Shelton doctor pleads guilty to controlled substance offense

By
Phil Hall
-

Shelton doctor David Ciancimino waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to a controlled substance offense related to his illegal distribution of prescription medication.

Ciancimino, a Trumbull resident who is a sole practitioner focused on providing psychiatry and neurology/psychiatry treatments, was arrested in September on a federal criminal complaint charging him with health care fraud and controlled substances offenses related to the illegal distribution of prescription medication.

According to the charges brought against him, Ciancimino was under investigation since October 2000 for providing prescriptions for Adderall and Xanax in exchange for $200 in cash or Venmo payments, usually with little or no medical examination. Many of Ciancimino’s patients used Medicaid to pay for the prescriptions.

Between July 2020 to September 2021, Ciancimino deposited approximately $356,000 in cash into his bank account.

Ciancimino was charged with making false statements relating to health care matters, health care fraud, and distribution of controlled substances outside the scope of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the scope of professional practice, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment 20 years.

As part of his plea, Ciancimino has agreed to forfeit $175,773.45; he surrendered his medical license last week.

Ciancimino is released on a $500,000 bond pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

Photo courtesy of Bridgeport Hospital.

Post Views: 101
Previous articleJavier Idrovo joins Stamford’s BlueTriton Brands as CFO
Next articleNew York Boulders rename field to Clover Stadium
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here