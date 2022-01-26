Home Fairfield Javier Idrovo joins Stamford’s BlueTriton Brands as CFO

Javier Idrovo joins Stamford’s BlueTriton Brands as CFO

By
Phil Hall
-

BlueTriton Brands, the Stamford-based company formerly known as Nestlé Waters North America, has hired Javier Idrovo as chief financial officer (CFO).

Prior to joining BlueTriton, Idrovo served as CFO for The Hain Celestial Group, a leading organic and natural products company. Earlier in his career, he was chief accounting officer at The Hershey Company and president of Dole Packaged Foods LLC.

“Since becoming an independent business last year, BlueTriton has made significant strides toward expanding our market leadership, driving innovation and advancing our environmental commitments,” said Jorge Mesquita, CEO of BlueTriton. “As we look to build on our progress and accelerate our high-growth strategy, Javier brings extensive food and beverage experience, an impressive track record of execution and achieving results, as well as a performance-oriented mindset that is an ideal fit with our culture. We are delighted to have him lead our finance team at this exiting stage of our journey.”

Post Views: 65
Previous articleChappaqua Crossing sold for $79.5 million
Next articleShelton doctor pleads guilty to controlled substance offense
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here