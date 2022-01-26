Javier Idrovo joins Stamford’s BlueTriton Brands as CFO

BlueTriton Brands, the Stamford-based company formerly known as Nestlé Waters North America, has hired Javier Idrovo as chief financial officer (CFO).

Prior to joining BlueTriton, Idrovo served as CFO for The Hain Celestial Group, a leading organic and natural products company. Earlier in his career, he was chief accounting officer at The Hershey Company and president of Dole Packaged Foods LLC.

“Since becoming an independent business last year, BlueTriton has made significant strides toward expanding our market leadership, driving innovation and advancing our environmental commitments,” said Jorge Mesquita, CEO of BlueTriton. “As we look to build on our progress and accelerate our high-growth strategy, Javier brings extensive food and beverage experience, an impressive track record of execution and achieving results, as well as a performance-oriented mindset that is an ideal fit with our culture. We are delighted to have him lead our finance team at this exiting stage of our journey.”