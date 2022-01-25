Restaurant group fresh&co to open first Connecticut location at Stamford’s Atlantic Station

Stamford’s Atlantic Station development will be the new home for fresh&co, a New York-based restaurant group that is opening its first location in Connecticut.

Located at 355 Atlantic St., fresh&co will occupy 2,860 square feet at the mixed-use development and will join Dogtopia, The Learning Experience and a branch of the U.S. Post Office as the retail tenants.

“We are pleased to welcome fresh&co to Atlantic Station, as well as to Connecticut, and are confident that their presence will be a popular amenity to residents, the workforce, and visitors alike,” said Whitney Arcaro, executive vice president and head of marketing and retail leasing at RXR. “This is an important tenant that underscores the continuing evolution of downtown Stamford into a day-into-night community, and we are proud to have worked together with the various teams and fresh&co to bring this lease to a successful conclusion.”

RXR was represented by landlord agents from True Commercial Real Estate and fresh&co

was represented by Sabre Realty Advisors.