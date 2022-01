The Norwalk mixed-use property 12 Elmcrest Terrace has been sold for $1.5 million.

The property is a 7,890-square-foot building on a 0.49-acre parcel. The building is fully leased, with Urology Associates of Norwalk and two medical professionals associated with Norwalk Hospital as its tenants.

Angel Commercial LLC represented the seller, Taloney Associates LLC, and procured the buyer, the real estate investor Elmcrest Inc.