Connecticut added 600 jobs in December

Connecticut payroll employment increased by 600 jobs in December, a 0.04% uptick to a seasonally adjusted employment level of 1.62 million, according to data from the state’s Department of Labor. Connecticut now has 51,200 positions mor than one year earlier, a 3.3% increase, and last month marked the twelfth consecutive monthly gain for jobs.

The Department of Labor also revised November’s job gains lower by 2,800 to a 2,800 (0.2%) gain.

“Job growth slowed at the end of 2021 but continued to add to the very strong gains from earlier in the year,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “Unusually warm weather during the survey week may have affected some usual winter activities. Manufacturing employment has now increased for six consecutive months. The unemployment rate fell as the labor force expanded indicating new entrants into the labor force are able to find work.”

Private sector employment increased by 500 jobs (0.04%) to 1.39 million and the government supersector was also higher by 100 jobs (0.4%) in December to a level of 224,900.

Within Fairfield County, the Greater Danbury area added 300 jobs, but the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor posted the state’s largest monthly job loss with the evaporation of 1,500 positions.