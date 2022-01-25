New mixed-use development coming to Hawthorne

The Mount Pleasant Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has selected a developer to build a new mixed-use property on a vacant lot across from the Hawthorne Metro-North station.

The 0.4-acre lot is located at 408 Elwood Ave., which has been vacant since the restaurant that formerly occupied the space, Bel Paese, closed more than a decade ago. It was later acquired by the IDA from the town.

The developer is Trinity Associates, which has completed several other multifamily and mixed-use developments around the county, including The Washington in nearby Pleasantville.

“The IDA board chose Trinity Associates because its plan respects the Hawthorne business corridor’s scale and low density,” said Mount Pleasant IDA chairman Carl Fulgenzi. “This proposal will not overwhelm the area with new residents or traffic, while delivering a reinvestment spark that we hope will trigger more building upgrades in the area.”

Trinity is proposing a three-story building with 12 residential units ranging from one to two bedrooms and 17 on-site parking spaces. Expected monthly rents could range from $2,550 for a one-bedroom to $3,600 for a two-bedroom apartment. The ground floor will have 850 square feet of retail space.

“Our units will be designed with the empty-nester in mind,” said Trinity Associates President John Saraceno. “We believe our market at this property will be similar to our project in Pleasantville, which would include a mix of young business professionals; current and former town residents who recently sold their homes but wish to maintain a residence in the community; divorcees; and part-time residents who have primary residences out of state.”

Fulgenzi also said that revitalizing the business corridor, which runs along Elwood Avenue and Commerce Street from Hawthorne to Thornwood, is a priority for the town. Another redevelopment project at 500 Commerce Street, the former location of Victor’s Bar & Grill, is currently being constructed.

The IDA is also currently developing a new municipal parking lot on land adjacent to the 408 Elwood Ave. property.