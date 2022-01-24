Bluestone Lane to open at Centro Larchmont

A Bluestone Lane cafe is moving in to the soon-to-open Centro Larchmont mixed-use waterfront development at 108-114 Chatsworth Ave.

The Bluestone Lane at Centro will be a cafe location for the brand, which operates both cafes and coffee shops in 10 major cities in the U.S., Canada and the Virgin Islands. Although “Australian-inspired,” Bluestone is headquartered in New York City. It has 19 locations in New York City and two in Westchester, with one in Armonk and one at the Westchester Mall in White Plains.

The cafe is scheduled to open this summer.

“At Bluestone Lane, we are intentional about where we open new locations and select areas where we can be embedded in the community to provide our locals with the first-class service, premium coffee and delicious, healthy food we are known for,” said Nick Stone, founder and CEO of Bluestone Lane. “We are very excited to open in Centro Larchmont and look forward to a long and successful relationship with Elk Homes.”

Gary Hirsch, co-founder of Elk Homes, said that Bluestone’s emphasis on sophistication and health made it the right choice for Centro.

Centro Larchmont is a property of Elk Homes, a real estate owner and developer that owns more than 50 properties of single-family homes and apartment rentals, like Marina Court and Harbor Court in Mamaroneck, Colonial Court in Pelham and Elk Court in Rye.

According to the Centro Larchmont website, the development is nearing completion and planned for a March 2022 opening.

Elk Homes proposed the Centro development in spring of 2019, and later revised the proposal, the Business Journal reported in December of 2019. At that point, the planned number of residential units was cut from 26 to 14 and the originally proposed 5,000 square feet of space for ground-floor retail was halved.